Minnesota governor, other executives and judges in line for pay raises

For just the second time since the Minnesota Legislature empowered it to determine pay raises for dozens of state officials, the state “Compensation Council” recommends significant pay increases for the Minnesota governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor.

Under a draft report by the council reviewed by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the governor’s salary would increase from $149,550 in fiscal year (FY) 2024 to $174,775 in FY 2025 and $200,000 in FY 2026.

The Compensation Council will review proposed pay raises in the new report Wednesday morning. It should be noted that Gov. Tim Walz declined to accept pay raises recommended for 2023 and 2024 by the council, and his pay remains at $127,629. That’s been the salary for Minnesota governors since 2016, when it was increased from $120,303.

The council’s report notes pay for Minnesota’s chief executive lags behind most other governors.

“The governor is responsible for managing the executive branch with approximately 45,000 employees and overseeing a biennial state budget of over $66 billion from the General Fund,” the report says. “According to a 2023 survey by the Council of State Governments, the salary of Minnesota’s governor was ranked 30th nationally. Even with a nearly 17% increase in the previous biennium, the governor’s ranking is still below what other governors earn.”

In 2023, the Minnesota Legislature amended the Compensation Council statute so it can establish salaries for the governor and other constitutional officers without political interference. The bipartisan council is appointed by the governor, chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court and legislative leadership.

The draft report to be considered Wednesday recommends the following pay increases for all constitutional officers:

Governor : $174,775 in FY 2025, $200,000 in FY 2026

: $174,775 in FY 2025, $200,000 in FY 2026 Attorney General : $166,036 in FY 2025, $190,000 in FY 2026

: $166,036 in FY 2025, $190,000 in FY 2026 State Auditor : $132,238 in FY 2025, $137,358 in FY 2026

: $132,238 in FY 2025, $137,358 in FY 2026 Secretary of State : $136,059 in FY 2025, $145,000 in FY 2026

: $136,059 in FY 2025, $145,000 in FY 2026 Lieutenant Governor: $101,123 in FY 2025, $105,038 in FY 2026

The council also recommends a salary for the new position of executive director of the Office of Cannabis Management of $188,047 for FY 2025 and $195,568 for FY 2026. They also recommend 6% annual raises for all judges over the next two years.

You can see the entire set of Compensation Council recommendations here, along with historical pay for the governor dating back to 1983.