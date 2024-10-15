Minnesota Frost release 2024-25 schedule; home opener set for Dec. 1

The defending PWHL champion Minnesota Frost released their schedule for the 2024-25 schedule on Tuesday.

In addition to an expanded 30-game schedule, the second season of PWHL action will feature new team names and brand identities for the league’s “Inaugural Six” charter members.

The puck will drop on Minnesota’s first season as the Frost on Sunday, Dec. 1, with a matchup against the New York Sirens at Xcel Energy Center. The Frost close out the season on May 3 with a road matchup against their 2024 finals opponent, the Boston Fleet.

RELATED: PWHL Minnesota names new general manager

Three breaks for international competition are scattered throughout the season, including a three-week break from April 3-25 for the IIHF Women’s World Championship in Czechia.

A few games on the schedule will be played at “non-primary venues,” but those locations have not been set. Last season, the Frost hosted Toronto at 3M Arena at Mariucci when the Minnesota Wild had a coinciding home game at Xcel Energy Center.

Minnesota kicks off training camp on Nov. 12 at Tria Rink in downtown St. Paul. The Frost announced their 28-woman training camp roster last week; per PWHL rules, each team can roster a maximum of 23 active players and three reserve players at any given time.

The Frost’s full schedule and season ticket information is available on the team’s website. Streaming and broadcast information will be released at a later time.