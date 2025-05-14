Minnesota Freedom Fund shifting focus away from paying pretrial bail, bonds for suspects

A Minnesota nonprofit is shifting its focus away from directly posting pretrial bail and bonds for criminal suspects.

Minnesota Freedom Fund said the decision will go into place on June 1 and will focus their efforts on “advocacy, community education and fighting for transformative change in the pretrial and immigration systems.” The group added that they will reevaluate their impact and sustainability after one year.

The nonprofit was founded in 2016, and following the death of George Floyd in 2020, the group received $42 million in donations from all over the world. Since then, the group has supported thousands of people by investing $33.2 million directly into “freeing people from cages and resourcing organizations in the fight for racial justice.”

The organization said they can’t sustain bailing and bonding their way out of the “harmful systems of pretrial detention and immigration detention,” and need to utilize their resources to push for positive change.

Minnesota Freedom Fund said in a statement that, “Our goal is not to sustain our organization indefinitely. It is to put ourselves out of business once and for all by ending the systems we were created to address.”

In the following weeks, the nonprofit will host a virtual event to talk with partners and community members to discuss the shift. You can submit questions and comments to noble@mnfreedomfund.org.

The executive director of Minnesota Freedom Fund, Elizer Darris, released the following statement:

“Today, Minnesota Freedom Fund announced a strategic shift away from paying pretrial

bails and immigration bonds and towards the fight for lasting, systemic change. We acknowledge that this change will mean that more people will be jailed pretrial this

year in the areas we serve. We recognize the impact on these individuals and their families,

and that impact weighs heavily on our organization and our staff. We also recognize that wealth-based pretrial jailing is the reality of our current system. We

know that for every person whose release we facilitate, another person is arrested and

booked into that same cell. We believe that we can be most impactful and contribute to

the freedom of more people jailed pretrial by investing in the fight to transform this system. We want to be very clear: Minnesota Freedom Fund continues to stand fully behind its

mission to end discriminatory, coercive, and oppressive jailing – particularly in the pretrial

and immigration systems. We are not walking away from that mission. On the contrary, we

are shifting our strategy to become more vocal, more effective, and more impactful. We’re not going anywhere, we’re digging in.”