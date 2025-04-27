Minnesota domestic violence support groups bracing for federal grant cuts

For domestic violence victims, a safe shelter may be the only escape.

“It really is the bare minimum safety net, simply to survive,” says Jen Polzin, CEO of Tubman, a Minneapolis-based survivor support group. “It literally can be life or death for someone.”

But now, Minnesota groups like Polzin’s say they fear federal grants — a critical source of funding — are drying up.

“Without having access to these sources, it really pushes families who are struggling,” explains Amirthini Keefe, executive director of the Domestic Abuse Project, or DAP.

Keefe is referring to the Trump administration’s push to cut $811 million in U.S. Department of Justice grants.

“The services they continue to target are essential services that will impact safety and stability services for victims and survivors,” she notes.



Last year, DAP helped nearly 3,400 people with mental health counseling, housing services and more. They’ve partnered with several groups, including Tubman, which is bracing for cuts.

“Worst case scenario, we are talking about losing $3.9 million, which is 29% of our full $13.5 million annual budget,” Polzin says.

Each year, Tubman helps more than 18,000 women, children and men find shelter, housing and legal assistance.

But this year might be different.



“It means we will probably reduce our shelter beds from 90 beds to 65,” Polzin explains. “We will have to cut our legal services. Nearly 2,000 middle and high school students won’t get services in school.”



In the past, she notes, there was a simple arrangement. Support groups would provide a service and get reimbursed for it through federal contracts.

This year, some groups, after initially being told their funding would be cut, have seen those funds restored after appeals.

But for others, there is uncertainty.

“So, we’re talking about funds that have already been directed by Congress, and we competitively apply for these funds and get those awards. So, it’s really a contract for service,” Polzin says.



And now?

“You’re driving a car with one foot on the brake and one on the gas, because you just don’t know,” Polzin declares.

She says her group is already making contingency plans.

Amirthini says at this point, none of DAP’s grant money has been rescinded, but she says there is risk, and she is concerned for victims and survivors in need.

“Getting into shelter is one of the foundational services that was part of the domestic violence movement,” she explains. “Not having a safe place to go when you’re trying to leave a relationship is absolutely a crisis for families.”