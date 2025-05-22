Minnesota DNR to discuss new education requirements for boating safety ahead of holiday weekend

Ahead of what many call the unofficial start to summer, the Minnesota DNR officials will be talking about all things water safety on Thursday morning, including what they say are new boating safety education requirements.

While the DNR says deaths related to boating have been low the past two years, they want to make sure that trend doesn’t stop this year, especially due to what they say are increasingly busier waterways across the state.

In addition to talking about boating safety, DNR officials will also demonstrate how to properly put on a life jacket during a news conference at 10:30 a.m. in White Bear Lake.

