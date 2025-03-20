Minnesota DHS commissioner expresses legal concern over inspector general

Minnesota Department of Human Services Interim Commissioner Shireen Gandhi sent a letter to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee and expressed legal concern over a proposed bill to create an Office of Inspector General.

In the letter, Gandhi told lawmakers duplicative investigations could jeopardize fraud investigations and federal funding — specifically Medicaid funding.

“Duplicative investigatory functions would increase the likelihood for provider abrasion and compromised investigations, undermining our shared policy goal of rooting out bad actors and the fiscal impact includes potential loss of federal funding,” wrote Ghandi.

Sen. Mike Kreun, (R) Blaine, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that general counsel for the state Senate told the committee that federal funding would not be in jeopardy if the Office of Inspector General was created.

“The question was specifically asked if we have another agency, with redundant jurisdiction, would that jeopardize federal funding and I think the answer clearly was no,” said Kreun.

David Feinwachs, former lead attorney for the Minnesota Hospital Association, handled Medicaid regulations for years. He told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that duplicative investigations are already occurring.

“It is impossible that having more fraud investigators leads to increased fraud. That just makes no sense,” said Feinwachs. “We shouldn’t bring in the FBI, because the FBI will just warn the wrongdoers they’re being investigated. That’s laughable.”

The Inspector General bill has not yet been approved.