Minnesota counties expect Medicaid, SNAP changes could result in tax increase

Minnesota counties are watching the U.S. House closely as lawmakers consider the One Big Beautiful Bill. If passed as is, it could result in tax increases, cuts and staffing adjustments for counties.

Minnesota is one of about a dozen states where counties administer Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“We serve over 16,000 people monthly through SNAP,” said Linnea Mirsch, the St. Louis County director of community and human services. “About 40,000 Medicaid enrollees.”

St. Louis County estimates the extra cost to the county will be more than $10 million for SNAP and $6.4 million for Medicaid, which is the equivalent of a 9.5% increase in property tax levy.

“This will impact St. Louis County’s property taxes,” said Mirsch.

The federal government currently covers the cost of SNAP benefits, but the One Big Beautiful Bill would shift up to 15% of that cost to states. It would also cut the federal reimbursement that states receive to administer the program from 50% to 25%.

“The average across Minnesota’s 87 counties for the SNAP change is about 3.25% property tax levy increase,” said Julie Ring, the executive director of the Association of Minnesota Counties. “Our association is estimating Ramsey County would be facing potentially up to a 7% property tax levy increase for that one item.”

She explained the ramifications of the changes to Medicaid are more difficult to calculate because it’s expected to cause an increase in work for county employees.

The bill adds a workload requirement for Medicaid, which workers will have to verify. Counties will also have to review eligibility twice a year instead of just once.

“That’s pretty simple math, that’s double the workload, but pricing that kind of varies from county to county,” said Ring. “The two options they have is hire more staff or they’re going to get further and further behind on the paperwork.”

She expects counties will try to manage a tax increase to prevent as much of a burden as possible on taxpayers.

“That is the challenge county boards will be facing,” said Ring. “Because of the size of dollars we’re talking about, literally hundreds of millions of dollars a year, I think it’s very likely Minnesotans will see property tax increases as a result of this bill.”