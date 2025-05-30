Minnesota companies describe rollercoaster of emotions as tariffs fluctuate

At her Zumbrota warehouse, Busy Baby Founder Beth Benike faces uncertainty each day, as President Trump’s tariffs have directly affected her business.

Most recently, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled Wednesday that Mr. Trump overstepped his authority when he invoked the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act to declare a national emergency and implement tariffs. The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday allowed the president to temporarily continue collecting the tariffs under the emergency powers law while he appeals the trade court’s decision.

“Probably the worst rollercoaster ride I’ve ever been on,” said Benike, of the last few months. “Get my hopes up about potential relief, that smashes back down.”

While the courts weigh the legality of the tariffs, she is awaiting a shipment of products. Benike manufactures her products in China and said she’s almost out of her main products.

Her next shipment, which was paused when the tariffs were implemented, is set to arrive in mid-July at the earliest.

“They’re still in China, hopefully getting it on sea in two days,” she said. “Once tariffs dropped down to 30% – everyone had stopped production, stopped shipping – everyone went straight back to it, so it took three weeks just to get a booking on a ship.”

She told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the number of orders she’s received for her Busy Baby mats, bibs and accessories is down more than 40% just in the last week. Her inventory has dropped because of the shipment holdup.

Alex Danzberger, the CEO of Brooklyn Park-based Aprios Custom Manufacturing, said the impact of tariffs on his company has been mixed. The manufacturer makes injection-molded and 3D-printed plastic parts for the medical industry.

“For us, actually, it’s been okay,” said Danzberger. “We’ve had several opportunities of companies that are re-shoring production from offshore. They’re doing it because of the costs of the tariffs, they’re doing it to mitigate political risk.”

At the same time, he said they also source molds from other countries, including China.

“We’ve had to find alternative resources and had to scramble a bit,” said Danzberger, who said the tariffs have been a rollercoaster from the beginning. “Just adds to the instability and the questions. And companies build their supply chain with an expectation of long-term stability, so it kind of wreaks havoc on the planning process.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.