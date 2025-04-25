Minnesota church group among mourners in Vatican City for pope’s funeral

A church group from Little Canada will be present for the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday.

“It’s just a really beautiful and powerful time,” said Laura Haraldson, a mother from Maplewood leading a youth group on a pilgrimage through Rome.

“The Lord is the Lord of surprises, we believe in our faith, and we’re so grateful for this surprise that our great Pope Francis can enter his heavenly home and we can help to honor him in this way during this week,” Haraldson said.

The group will be among the more than 200,000 people expected at St. Peter’s Square Saturday morning, as the pope is laid to rest.

Haraldson said she feels a special connection to Pope Francis after an unexpected moment with him on a trip to Vatican City last year.

“I actually did have the opportunity to meet him at general audience. He turned around and he said to me, ‘Pray for me. Remember,'” Haraldson recalled. “It was a really powerful moment for me. I continue to pray for him. I continue to pray for all the things he has done and continues to do.”

Haraldson said she had planned a trip to Rome this week with a group of teenagers from St. John’s Church of Little Canada.

The pope had previously invited all of the teenagers of the world to Rome for the canonization of Carlo Acutis, the 15-year-old who died of leukemia and is considered to be the first millennial and digital-era saint.

The group arrived in Rome the day the pope died.

“We were supposed to go to a canonization of a great saint, and then it turned out to be the funeral of a great pope,” said 14-year-old Eva Hoefer.

Zoe Turcotte, also 14 years old, added, “Overall, it has been a more convicting trip than I ever thought it could be.”

The group was able to see the pope lying in state Thursday.

“The atmosphere here has been one of peace and love and joy and sorrow. That has been the beautiful story of this entire week. The Lord has had beautiful things for us that we couldn’t even imagine,” Haraldson said.

“It’s such a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said 17-year-old Tracy Willenbring.

They plan to wake up early to get in line at St. Peter’s Square for the funeral.

Haraldson said it is a special goodbye to a special man, one with whom she had a memorable connection.

“I do believe in eternal life. We’re in the eternal city, and it’s a beautiful time to reflect on that and what that means, so I believe he [the pope] is continuing on and I believe we are all connected just like he wanted us to be,” Haraldson said.