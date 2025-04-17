Minneapolis Uptown businesses unite to revitalize once booming area

Uptown in Minneapolis flourished in the 90s and early 2000s, but since 2018, things have changed drastically, with some street parking removed, riots following the murder of George Floyd and a spike in crime which started during the pandemic.

Uptown Association Executive Director Andrea Corbin told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS it was a perfect storm of catastrophic events that led to many businesses leaving the area.

“I think it’s a tragedy for our community and it’s not just business owners that are suffering,” said Corbin. “Sixty-five businesses have left Hennepin Avenue alone. That doesn’t include the businesses that have left on Lyndale in the last three years.”

In response, the Uptown Association has proposed the creation of a Business Improvement District (BID), which would run up and down Hennepin and Lyndale avenues between Franklin Avenue and 31st Street.

Corbin told KSTP the newly proposed BID would collect a specialized tax from businesses within the district, and it would then be spent the way businesses want the money to be spent — mostly on business recruitment, beautification and even armed security services.

“Armed and unarmed wherever there is a need. We could hire our own mental health services, for example,” said Corbin. “There’s no reason why the area should be the way it is.”

Corbin said the Uptown Association hopes to present its proposal to the city council sometime in August.