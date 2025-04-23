Minneapolis Summer Safety plan includes some beat patrols

The Minneapolis Office of Community Safety will present its 2025 Summer Safety Initiatives to a city council committee Wednesday morning.

One of the strategies is to focus on liquor establishments, tobacco vendors and food markets where there is a higher concentration of gun crimes.

This includes officers patrolling those spots with squads and lights in a 15-minute window within their daily shifts. Part of that requires officers to walk the beat a little bit, visiting with owners of the businesses and the public.

Minneapolis City Council member Michael Rainville told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that high visibility with the foot patrols is important.

“They’ll pull up a squad car here on Ninth Street, walk a figure eight around, in 15 minutes talk to the shop owner, talk to the people who live here,” said Rainville. “There are over 60,000 people who live in downtown Minneapolis.”

Rainville told KSTP that even though Minneapolis police are short-staffed, they will be able to carry out this initiative.

“So, even though they’re short-staffed, the dedication of those who stayed and those who’ve since joined the force, they’re working, working, working,” said Rainville. “And, this pro-active policing is what is needed and what we’re getting from them, and our citizens benefit so much.”

KSTP reached out to the Minneapolis Office of Community Safety and MPD, but no one was available for an interview.