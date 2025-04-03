Minneapolis shooting victim: ‘I was shocked’ at new developments in case against neighbor

One second, Davis Moturi was trimming a tree in his yard; the next, he was shot.

“It’s been a bitter journey, just doing a lot of therapy, trying to back somewhere close to where I was before this,” Moturi said.

Next-door neighbor 54-year-old John Sawchak was charged by prosecutors in connection with the shooting last October in south Minneapolis. He faces additional counts of stalking and harassment of the victim.

A new development came Wednesday evening in a court filing from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

“The HCAO retained an expert to alleviate any questions about Mr. Sawchak’s competency. That expert, who has evaluated Mr. Sawchak twice in the past, opined that he is incompetent. We then withdrew our competency challenge, and our Adult Services Division will review the case for potential civil commitment,” the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office wrote.

Sawchak has a hearing set for Friday morning in Hennepin County Court, where the judge could address the matter of the defendant’s competency.

“We expect Mr. Sawchak to remain in custody, and we will resume our prosecution should he be restored to competency. The safety of the victims and our community remains HCAO’s top priority in this case,” the attorney’s office added.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS made multiple attempts to reach Sawchak’s attorney for comment on the case.

The bullet pierced Moturi’s neck and was embedded near his spine from the shooting.

“I’ve been through some of the worst months of my life,” Moturi said as he remains out of work on disability.

Moturi said he and his wife lived a nightmare after they moved into their south Minneapolis home in fall 2023.

According to court documents, Moturi and his wife had made at least 19 reports to police regarding threats and racist tirades by Sawchak since they moved into their home on the 3500 block of Grand Avenue in September 2023, including separate incidents in the weeks leading up to the shooting in which Sawchak brandished a knife at Moturi and pointed a gun at him.

The handling of the case before the shooting drew outrage from some in the community and on the city council.