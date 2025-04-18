Minneapolis set to address most feedback yet in traffic calming program

Feedback from the public is helping city leaders pinpoint where to focus projects designed to reduce speeding and make neighborhoods safer.

It’s called traffic calming, and this is the third season of construction for projects that include speed bumps and traffic circles.



Caroline Zukowski is relatively new to her northeast Minneapolis neighborhood, but she remembers the traffic when she first moved in.



“I would definitely say there was a lot more fast driving, people kind of skipping stop signs,” said Zukowski.



Now, along parts of northeast Polk Street, you’ll find traffic circles.



“I would definitely say people are slowing down because you kind of have to unless you’re going to hit the middle of the roundabout,” Zukowski said.



Over the last two years, several projects have been completed as part of the traffic calming program. Since 2022, the city has been taking concerns from residents and, based on a variety of factors, selecting different neighborhood streets to install traffic circles, speed bumps or curb extensions.



“We definitely heard a lot of interest from the public,” said Tim Sexton, Minneapolis Public Works director.



Sexton says this year, they’ll spend $1.5 million on projects. The city is expected to address 120 requests from the public, up from 50 last year.



“I’m glad to see the city is taking a more aggressive approach here, we’ve certainly been needing it for a while,” said Tony Hull, who lives in Minneapolis.



Hull lives along Harriet Avenue in Uptown, one of the stretches set to see some work. He says it’s important to study what option is best for each neighborhood.



“Is it volume of traffic, is it speed of traffic, is it behaviors at intersections?” Hull asked.



Work is set to begin this summer and fall. Applications for the 2026 construction are due by August.

“I would definitely say it’s helped control the traffic and make things a little safer,” Zukowski said.



“A lot of people are impatient, so you see some behaviors that you’d like to change,” Hull said.

For a closer look at the projects and the dates and locations of upcoming open houses, click here.