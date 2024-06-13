Minneapolis School Board starts process for finding building for Anishinabe Academy

A Minneapolis Public School focused on Native American language and culture took the first step towards moving to its own building on Tuesday night.

The Minneapolis School Board approved a resolution to create the Anishinabe Academy Facility Advisory Committee, tasked with coming up with a list of potential sites.

“I feel that this is going to be the opportunity as we go through the school transformation to truly do justice for all of our students, putting at the center the very reality our Indigenous students have been harmed, have been misplaced,” said Director Adriana Cerrillo.

The goal is to make the move for the 2025-2026 school year.

“This is a long time coming for a lot of people in our community,” said Director Ira Jourdain.

Anishinabe Academy has been sharing a building with Anne Sullivan STEAM School for 14 years, which was originally supposed to be temporary.

Eighty percent of the school’s students are Indigenous, according to its website.

“It doesn’t feel safe, there’s conflict within and there’s issues with the busing and just not feeling like you have a home,” said Lucie Skjefte, the chair of the American Indian Parent Advisory Council.

She was encouraging the district to move the Academy into its own building prior to Tuesday’s meeting.

“It’s significantly important that this momentum doesn’t shift and that our district follow through in a good way, with intention, in finding the right place for our students,” she said.

Skjefte hopes it will be located in South Minneapolis as a centralized place to improve education and create connection. She believes it will foster opportunity for traditional teachings and open up access to resources and services.

“For our children to have a space where they can thrive and grow – to me that’s the most important,” she said. “I hope there’s intention and purpose that goes into this and it’s thoughtful and thinking generations ahead.”