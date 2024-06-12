Minneapolis School Board approves major budget cuts

MPS approves budget cuts

​The Minneapolis Public School Board approved its 2024-25 budget Tuesday night without discussion.

MPS faced a $110 million gap due to the end of federal COVID-19 emergency funding and a decrease in revenue due to declining enrollment; increasing costs also contributed to the gap, according to the district.

The approved budget includes the assumption that 4.75% of positions will be unfilled, according to the resolution. It also bridges the gap by using assigned fund balance dollars, cuts to schools and department reductions.

The budget was presented at a Committee of the Whole meeting two weeks ago. According to the presentation, it includes funding cuts to schools — most significantly to magnet schools, Roosevelt High School and Camden High School, with each seeing a reduction of more than 10%.

Ahead of Tuesday’s vote, parents spoke in opposition to the loss of a fourth grade teacher at Lake Nokomis Community School – Keewaydin. They said it would lead to classes with more than 40 students.

“I’m not threatening, I’m not demanding, but we need another teacher. And for all the cuts that are about to happen, having enough teachers should be table stakes,” said Greg Thompson, a parent of an MPS student. “I know, to some extent, choices are limited, but please don’t put us in a position to choose between our community and our kids. I’ll choose my kids, and that, one way or another, is not in a classroom of 40.”

Heather McNiel, whose child is in fourth grade at the school, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS she was shocked to learn of the loss of the teacher within the past two weeks.

“We don’t believe in this kind of class size, and so what we’re very afraid of is parents who have the capacity will be moving their kids out, and we’ll lose even more funding and we’re creating a kind of death spiral in our schools,” she said. “This is kind of an untenable situation.”

The district did not confirm the reduction of a fourth grade teacher but said in a statement, “Minneapolis Public Schools is excited to see preliminary data showing higher student placements at several of our schools including Lake Nokomis Community School – Keewaydin. We have been working for many years to attract and retain as many students as we can. In the coming weeks and throughout the summer, we will closely review school and district enrollment data and work with school leaders to ensure our students have what they need to be successful. That may include additional staff and budget adjustments if necessary.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS requested the number of teacher positions being eliminated district-wide but has not yet received that information from the district.

The budget also includes reductions to central office departments, including a 50.9% cut to communications and marketing, a 42.8% cut to engagement and external relations and a 65.8% cut to strategic initiatives.