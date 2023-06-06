Minneapolis reopens newly renovated Marcy Park

Just in time for summer, a newly renovated park has reopened in Minneapolis.

On Saturday, the city held a grand reopening of Marcy Park.

The updated park features a full basketball court, a hammocking grove and the first dog park to open in the city’s park system in 10 years.

The renovations were funded by the city’s 20-Year Neighborhood Park Plan, which started in 2016 and uses $11 million each year through 2036 to maintain, rehabilitate and improve city parks.