Minneapolis raising prices for electronic cigarettes in effort to combat teen use

The City of Minneapolis is increasing the price of electronic cigarettes to $25 in an effort to crack down on youth vaping, while encouraging adults to quit.

The council unanimously passed the ordinance on July 10, which is now heading to Mayor Jacob Frey’s desk.

The price for vapes is currently as low as $9, but it may increase to $25 in the coming weeks.



“That’s outrageous, actually, because they [are] already a little expensive now,” Timothy Jones, a Minnesotan, said. “It’s going to hurt my pockets.”



The City of Minneapolis is rolling out a new ordinance raising the price of e-cigarettes, known as vapes, nearly tripling the cost.



“We know the best way to stop tobacco and nicotine addiction among young people is to stop the start,” Minneapolis City Council member Aurin Chowdhury said in a July 10 meeting.



The goal is to prevent minors from getting addicted to nicotine while helping adults quit.



During that July 10 meeting, LaTrisha Vetaw, Minneapolis City Council member, said, “This is a part of the work to keep our young people from smoking.”

“I don’t think maybe the government should be telling you, ‘Hey, we’re going to step in here.’” Chris Italia, a Minnesotan, said.



Some smokers said they’re not so sure the new law can break a habit.



“Once you stop having rappers promote vaping and promote smoking and making smoking seem like it’s cool, then kids will stop doing it,” Lee Younger said. “Kids think it’s cool.”



5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke to over a dozen tobacco businesses off-camera across Minneapolis.

The majority explained that people will stop buying, which hurts their bottom line, while a few owners said they’re looking forward to making more money.