Minneapolis police under scrutiny from city council over handling of 2 high-profile cases

The Minneapolis City Council wants answers as to how MPD and possibly other departments handled two high-profile cases from last year.

The City of Minneapolis deadline was Friday afternoon for firms trying to earn a contract to assist the auditor’s office with an after-action investigation.

The two cases the council identified are the shooting of Davis Moturi and the death of Allison Lussier.

The Minneapolis City Council voted earlier this year to request the investigations to see if city policies and procedures were followed by MPD and possibly other departments involved at some point.

There is a $175,000 cap on the city contract.

“Before Davis was shot and Allison’s life was senselessly taken, both repeatedly told MPD they feared for their safety,” wrote City Council member Robin Wonsley to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “Their pleas for help — and the lack of effective response — have raised serious concerns from the public, advocates, and loved ones.”

Last fall, Davis Moturi was shot in the neck and spine while trimming a tree outside his South Minneapolis home.

After a long standoff, police arrested his neighbor, John Sawchak, at his home.

The council wants to know how the department handled the arrest, shooting and previous calls for service.

“I had to call the cops so many times,” Moturi said.



Moturi made at least 19 police reports over the course of a year — including over allegations of threats — involving Sawchak.



“Based on Minneapolis’ history with police, it’s hard for me to believe anything substantial will come from this,” Moturi said.



The council wants MPD’s handling of the Allison Lussier case reviewed as well. The mother was found dead in her North Loop apartment.



Lussier’s family said she was the victim of repeated domestic violence.

Reports had been made to police, and they feel the department didn’t properly handle the previous incidents nor thoroughly investigate her death.



“We need to bring awareness as to what happened here,” said Jana Williams, Lussier’s aunt. “We’re hoping to god that this auditor… he can get us some answers and he can make change… that’s what I think our biggest goal is.”

“The MPD supports this process and looks forward to implementing any recommendations that will improve the delivery of services,” wrote an MPD spokesperson.

City Communications staff did not provide an answer as to how many firms had applied. Once a firm is selected to help the auditor, it could take into December for the investigation to be completed.