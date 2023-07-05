Minneapolis police to discuss activity during Fourth of July

Police in Minneapolis are holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss their response to reports of fireworks being discharged at pedestrians and vehicles overnight.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara is expected to attend the 4 p.m. briefing.

It comes after several social media posts showed and described people shooting fireworks at people and police Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

To that point, Minneapolis police had said the holiday weekend was relatively quiet after last year’s chaos, and O’Hara told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Tuesday that officers “will be on the lookout for those using fireworks in ways that endangers lives or property.”

As of early Wednesday afternoon, Minneapolis police still hadn’t confirmed any details about the aforementioned fireworks-related incidents Tuesday night into Wednesday.

This year, city leaders closed the Stone Arch Bridge nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. over the weekend, citing last year’s incidents.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will livestream the Minneapolis police press conference at 4 p.m. Check back at that time for updates.