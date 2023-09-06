Minneapolis police searching for missing 4-year-old

Minneapolis Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing 4-year-old girl.

Romilda Garcia was last seen around 2 p.m. near her home on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South.

Romilda is Native/Latina and has medium-length dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas with white polka-dots, police said.

Anyone who has seen Romilda or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845.

Information can also be submitted electronically to policetips@minneapolismn.gov or Crime Stoppers of Minnesota. You can also share information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.