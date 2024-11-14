Minneapolis police locate missing 11-year-old boy

UPDATE: Minneapolis police say that Hopewell was found safe.

Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old boy.

Sincere Hopewell was last seen going east on West Broadway from Knox Avenue North on Wednesday evening.

Authorities say he is about 4 feet tall and 90 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Hopewell was wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt with a “Champions” logo in the center, blue jeans and grey Puma shoes.

Police add that he is known to frequent busses and the downtown area.

Anyone who has any information about where Hopewell is should call 911, leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845, or provide information through policetips@minneapolismn.gov.