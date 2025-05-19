Minneapolis Police make historic hires with 2 high-ranking civilian positions

In a step towards greater transparency, the Minneapolis Police Department announced the hiring of two civilians.



Ayodele Famodu was named the Chief of the Internal Affairs Bureau. Most recently, she served as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Minnesota.

Ganesha Martin was named the Chief of the Constitutional Policing Bureau. She has served as Chief of Staff to the Baltimore Police Commissioner.

“We can see these are truly exceptional individuals who will help us raise the bar in the Minneapolis Police Department and this is really an important and historic step as we move forward,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said.

MPD says they’re the first civilians to hold such high-ranking positions within the department.