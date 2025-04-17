Minneapolis police make arrest in Tesla vandalism case

The Minneapolis Police Department says they’ve arrested someone accused of damaging several Tesla vehicles.

Police say the suspect is connected to at least six damage to property incidents, resulting in an estimated $20,000 in damages. The suspect has not been charged at this time.

This comes after multiple incidents of Tesla vandalism across the country. Last month, someone in Bloomington was accused of keying a Tesla in a Cub Foods parking lot. That person is not facing charges after police say they came to an agreement with the vehicle’s owner.

The department is planning to hold a press conference discussing the vandalism at 2:30 p.m.

