Minneapolis police investigating Saturday morning homicide

Minneapolis Police are investigating an early morning homicide that took place Saturday morning after a man was found shot in the middle of a street.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, 911 callers reported hearing gunshots around 4:45 a.m. as well as a man who was lying in the middle of the street.

Police arrived at the 2400 block of 17th Avenue South and found a man in his late twenties with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Minneapolis police said the man was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he later died.

“This is a tragic event that occurred in a neighborhood near a park and a church,” said Chief O’Hara. “Our investigators will work diligently to determine what occurred this morning. We need anyone with information about what happened to contact us immediately.”

The man’s identity will released at a later time by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

The police department said they are attempting to determine the sequence of events that led up to the shooting and ask that anyone who has information about the incident to tell authorities.

Tips can be shared by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or calling 612-673-5845.

Additionally, if reporters would like to remain anonymous, they are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.