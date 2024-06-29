Minneapolis Police investigating Friday night homicide

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred late Friday night.

Officers said they were called to a reported shooting on Penn Ave. N. After arriving police said they found a man in his 50s with life-threatening gunshot wounds sitting in a vehicle. Officers provided medical aid until emergency medical services arrived, but despite their efforts, the man died at the scene.

Police said homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting, and no arrests have been made so far. The name of the man, along with his manner of death, will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.