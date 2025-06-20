Minneapolis Police investigating deadly shooting near Nicollet Ave and 14th Street

One person was killed and another was hospitalized Friday morning following a fatal shooting in Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), officers were called to Nicollet Avenue and West 14th Street around 12:15 a.m.

When they arrived, two men were found on the ground, injured by gunfire. One man was taken to the hospital with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

Despite life-saving measures and CPR being attempted, the second man was declared dead at the scene.

At this time, police believe the shooting occured with a gathering at the intersection, when a person fired a gun and ran from the area before police arrived.

”A family’s life has been forever changed by this unacceptable act of violence,” said Police Chief Brian O’Hara. “As we enter the summer months, I urge everyone to find peaceful ways to resolve conflict. Every act of violence leaves a lasting impact—not just on those directly involved, but on our entire community.”

Police are still investigating the circumstances around the shooting — officers did not state if a suspect had been identified, nor if any arrests had been made.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the name of the deceased man at a later time, once an autopsy is conducted.