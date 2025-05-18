Minneapolis police investigating after man who was shot in vehicle died 1 day later

Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide in which a man was shot inside a vehicle and died one day later.

On Thursday at around 8:20 p.m., an ambulance crew near Abbott Northwestern Hospital was approached by a vehicle with a man inside who had at least one life-threatening gunshot wound, who was then brought to Hennepin Healthcare.

Police found a shooting scene on the 2700 block of Columbus Avenue and determined that an altercation inside a vehicle escalated to gunfire, injuring a man in his 40s.

According to the police department, the reported shooter left the scene, and the injured man’s wife drove him to the hospital, where they found the ambulance.

Law enforcement said the man died the next day, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified him as Michael Ray Adkins, 48, and ruled his death a homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time.

“It’s incredibly frustrating to see yet another life lost to senseless violence,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. “We don’t have all the answers yet as to what happened, but I can promise you that our investigators will work tirelessly to bring justice to this victim and his family.”

Anyone with information about the shooting should call 612-673-5845 or email policetips@minneapolismn.gov. Tips can also be submitted through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.