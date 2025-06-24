Minneapolis police increase patrols around park where 11-year-old boy was shot, killed

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has learned police will be increasing patrols in the area where an 11-year-old boy was shot to death.

It happened Monday in Minneapolis’ Folwell Park on the city’s north side in the middle of the afternoon.

The increased patrols will be by the Minneapolis Police Department and the Minneapolis Park Police.

Angela Williams lives near the park and believes that for the violence to stop, it must start in the home.

“This ain’t got nothing to do it, with politics, the economy, it has everything to do with parents taking responsibility for their children,” Williams said.

There’s still no word on a suspect or suspects. Police say it’s too early to know if the 11-year-old boy was targeted.