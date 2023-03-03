Minneapolis police asking for help finding 86-year-old man

Minneapolis police are asking for help finding a missing vulnerable man who was last seen driving his car around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Edward Tokar, 86, is described as a 5-foot-6, 130-pound man who has brown eyes, gray and brown hair, and glasses.

His last known outfit was a tan jacket, gray sweatpants and a black hat.

Someone spotted Tokar driving a black 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with plate number JCB525 Thursday morning near the 500 block of 40th Avenue Northeast this morning, according to a police department Facebook post.

Anyone with information on Tokar’s whereabouts should call 1-800-222-8477 or submit an online tip here.