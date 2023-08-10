Minneapolis police ask for help in locating missing 11-year-old

Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old girl who was last seen at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near the 2700 block of Dupont Avenue North.

Larissa Nevaida Rebecca Ray is 4-foot-11 and weighs around 120 pounds. She has black and blue braids.

Ray was last seen wearing an orange Adidas crop top with black, yellow and white leggings, police said. She may have been carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips anonymously online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.