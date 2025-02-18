Minneapolis police arrest 4 in connection to crime spree involving shootings, burglaries

Police say they’ve arrested two men and two teenage boys suspected in an early-morning crime spree across Minneapolis last week that included two shootings, two burglaries and a carjacking at gunpoint.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said officers carried out the arrests around 11:30 a.m. Monday on the 2400 block of Bloomington Avenue. The suspects include two 17-year-old boys, a 34-year-old man and a 19-year-old man.

As previously reported, police responded to six violent incidents in south Minneapolis over a two-hour span on Feb. 11. Suspects shot two victims along the way: a 54-year-old man who looked out his window during a burglary in progress and a 25-year-old man who was robbed.

Police responded to a string of violent crimes in south Minneapolis the morning of Feb. 11, 2025. (KSTP)

The Minneapolis Police Department presented the case to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for charging consideration.

“The MPD remains steadfast in its mission to hold violent offenders accountable and ensure justice for victims,” O’Hara said in a statement. “Our investigators have meticulously built this case based on evidence and facts, working in coordination with prosecuting authorities, and we are confident all those responsible for terrorizing residents during this violent crime spree are in custody.”