Minneapolis plans to hire investigator to look into MPD handling of Allison Lussier case

The Minneapolis city auditor has opened a special review of the events leading up to and after the February 2024 death of Allison Lussier.

The city will also hire an independent evaluator to assist in the review of the Minneapolis Police Department’s handling of the Lussier case, according to a city spokesperson.

Lussier, 47, was found dead in her North Loop apartment on Feb. 22, 2024.

The special review will take several months and will look to see if there are any possible gaps in the police department’s procedures or regulations.

“We were thrilled,” said Jana Williams, Lussier’s aunt. “I think there’s a hope, a hope for transparency.”

Lussier’s family said she was the victim of repeat domestic violence. Reports had been made to police, and they feel the department didn’t properly handle the previous incidents nor thoroughly investigate her death.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy, discovering drugs in Lussier’s system and finding that she suffered a subdural hematoma on her skull. The manner of death was ruled as “undetermined,” according to investigators.

“I’m absolutely open to independent review,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said. “Hopefully, in some way, that would alleviate some concerns people in the community have and hopefully correct some misinformation that’s out there. It’s just patently false to think we don’t want to provide justice for that victim.”

Last month, the Minneapolis City Council stood behind the family’s request to have an independent review of the case.

“I do want our public to know that we are committed to doing everything possible to make sure we do have a public safety system in place that respects you,” Minneapolis City Council Member Robin Wonsley said.

“We’re going to continue fighting, not just justice for her, but ultimately for change,” Williams said.

Once the special report is complete, it will be presented to the City Council’s audit committee, the full City Council and city administration. A public report will also be issued.