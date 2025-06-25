Minneapolis Park police to continue extra patrols at Folwell Park for at least 2 weeks

Minneapolis Park Police to continue extra patrols at Folwell Park at least 2 weeks

In the wake of the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy in a Minneapolis park in broad daylight on Monday, Minneapolis Park Police Chief Jason Ohotto said his department stepped up patrols the same day.

In an interview on Wednesday, Chief Ohotto said officers patrol all of the city’s 185 parks from 7 a.m. until 1 a.m. the following morning every day.

In this case, extra patrols mean that those same officers are now stopping by Folwell Park more frequently than before the shooting in order to create a more visible police presence throughout the day, a spokesperson explained.

That’s expected to continue for at least two weeks.

“There will be increased staffing and attention to the activities within the park,” Ohotto said. “Folwell Park is a very big park. The incident on Monday took place in the parking lot. You know, I think we’ll pay attention to the entirety of the park but certainly the parking lot and the recreation center.”

Ohotto also noted other safety measures in city parks, like cameras and keeping the parks staffed, including with members of the agency’s violence prevention department.

“We had no serious violent crime incidents in all of 2023, 2024 and 2025 up until Monday, so there’s not a major crime trend that we’ve seen at Folwell Park,” the chief said.

“However, given the murder of an 11-year-old, we are taking that very seriously, and we are providing extra patrols and presence at Folwell Park.”

People who live near the park said violence has been an issue in the area during a Wednesday community meeting.

“We’re living in a community where crime is up regardless of what’s being said,” said Angela Williams.

Speakers, including Williams, called for action from everyone.

“We already know what’s wrong,” added fellow community member Joseph Banks.

“I just want to challenge everybody to start coming together to talk about a plan to actually fix this.”

The Minneapolis Police Department is the agency leading Monday’s shooting investigation. A spokesperson said MPD has also been collaborating with Park Police to help with routine patrols and these increased patrols.

Park Police will continue the increased patrols “seven days a week for the next two weeks,” a spokesperson said, adding, “We will reevaluate the extra patrols at this time.”