Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board phone lines down from Tuesday cyberattack, website still working

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) phone lines are still down Friday after their technology systems were attacked earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the board said the attack happened early Tuesday morning by an unknown person or persons, and phone lines are down system-wide.

MPRB’s information technology department is working to resolve the issue and said they took quick action when it happened to prevent more problems. They are also trying to figure out what, if any, information was potentially accessed or breached in the attack.

Currently, the MPRB says there is no indication that the program registration systems were impacted.

If anyone needs to call Park Police, they should call 911.

The spokesperson added, “It is unfortunate that these types of cyber-attacks are now common throughout the private and public sectors. The MPRB appreciates the public’s patience as it works to address the issue.”

For administrative matters, residents can email info@minneapolisparks.org, and the message will be routed to the appropriate department staff.

People are also encouraged to check the MPRB website for more on parks, services, and programs.