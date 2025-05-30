Minneapolis nonprofit raising awareness about childhood vaccinations in the Somali community

Has your child had his or her vaccinations?

For Mahdi Warsama, that’s a loaded question.

“I would assume more people will vaccinate their children,” he says. “Because knowledge is power.”

Warsama, CEO of the nonprofit Somali Parents Autism Network (SPAN), has a challenging mission: trying to debunk the myth among vaccine-reluctant parents in the community that childhood vaccinations are linked to autism.

“If we share more information with parents that there’s no evidence that vaccines cause autism, consequently, more parents will start vaccinating their children,” he notes.

For Warsama, that’s the hope.

But the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says measles, mumps and rubella vaccine rates among Somali Minnesotan children are low.

Only 24%, MDH says, receive one dose of MMR vaccine by the time they’re 2 years old.

“Vaccination protects you, but also protects those around you,” declares Luisa Pessoa-Brandao, the director of Public Health Initiatives for the Minneapolis Health Department.



The department has provided 2,000 vaccinations citywide, after a spike in cases last fall, which largely affected unvaccinated children in the Somali community.

MDH says there were about 70 cases last year, compared to just two this year so far.

“I think it was the second largest in the last 10 years,” Pessoa-Brandao says. “And it was unfortunately concentrated within the Somali community.”

Warsama says his nonprofit has been busy, hosting 50 events promoting vaccinations, and has held vaccination counseling sessions for more than 200 families and 141 individuals.

“It gets better, and then it gets bad,” declares Yusuf Abdulle, with the Islamic Association of North America, which is also working to educate the community about vaccinations. “Whenever there is a good campaign in the community and we fight the misinformation, then things get better. But when we relax, especially in the state of Minnesota, and the misinformation increases, then the vaccination rate drops.”

He’s a father of four, including a 7-year-old son who has autism.

Abdulle says one reason for his concern is that many in the Somali community visit Africa during their summer vacations and sometimes return with the flu or measles viruses.

“For your child to contract measles and rubella and all these diseases is much worse than your skepticism,” Abdulle says.