Minneapolis leaders to provide update on street light outage plan following copper wire theft

The outages are due to the theft of copper wires.

Minneapolis city leaders are expected to give an update on Thursday for their plan to deal with street light outages.

Copper wire theft has been an ongoing problem in cities across the state, and now, Minneapolis is among the many working to find a solution.

Councilors want to hear from the public about a plan in the works, that would replace street wiring in certain areas and make upgrades such as concrete foundations and LED fixtures. The 2024 Street Lighting Replacement Plan would cost about $1.8 million.

“Last year, 9.5 miles of copper was stolen in Minneapolis,” said Bryan Dodds, a city engineer for the Public Works Department in Minneapolis.

St. Paul has also been hit hard by copper wire theft. There, city crews have been trying different strategies to fix the problem, such as putting metal bands around the poles and installing silent alarms to alert police.

At the state capitol earlier this year, lawmakers passed a bill that would require anyone selling copper metal to have a state-issued license.

During Thursday’s meeting, city councilors will also get an update on the proposed red light camera pilot program.

Back in January, city officials spoke about setting up a dozen cameras throughout the city to curb traffic crashes and deaths. If caught speeding or driving through a red light, the first offense is a warning and the next is a $40 ticket.

However, state lawmakers will need to sign off on the cameras being installed.

The public hearing begins at 1:30 p.m.

