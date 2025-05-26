Minneapolis leaders reflect on changes, challenges to police reform 5 years after George Floyd

Five years after the murder of George Floyd, city leaders in Minneapolis are reflecting on the changes to policing and the challenges that lie ahead to reform its police department.

Sweeping state and federal investigations found the Minneapolis Police Department had a “pattern and practice” of race discrimination and unconstitutional policing.

The investigations laid the groundwork for a settlement agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and a consent decree with the Justice Department. Minneapolis became the first city in the nation to face two separate investigations and court-ordered reform efforts.

Todd Barnette, the city’s Community Safety Commissioner, oversees those reforms.

In an interview with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Barnette said one of the changes that has had the greatest impact on policing in Minneapolis is the development of the Implementation Team, a group of sworn officers and civilians who are responsible for carrying out the reforms outlined in the state settlement agreement.

“That’s huge,” Barnette said. “That’s where we’re changing policies. We’re getting input from community members.”

That work is overseen by the independent evaluator. In 2024, the city contracted with Effective Law Enforcement for All (ELEFA) to monitor the city’s reform efforts and report that progress to the state court judge overseeing the agreement.

“We monitor, of course, and see if there’s violations of policy, but also our independent evaluator will also look at what are the policies that we implemented? Is there changes there? Are they being followed?” Barnette said.

Last week, ELEFA released a progress report that showed the city has made “significant strides” in its first year under the state settlement agreement. But the document also highlighted continued resistance within the ranks, including one instance where the monitoring group observed MPD personnel “challenging the curriculum” in a Crisis Intervention Training.

At a news conference Tuesday, Police Chief Brian O’Hara acknowledged that officers are still skeptical of the process and the uncertainty that’s ahead.

“Ultimately, I’m impressed with the level of buy-in that we have gotten this far with all things considered,” he told reporters.

Barnette said the reforms will help to shift the culture within the police department, work that is already bearing fruit.

“We had 22 lateral hires in 2024,” he said. “So you go, ‘Well, why is that important? Why do you think that’s a culture change?’ We had five in 2023.”

“That’s officers talking to other officers and wanting to be here,” he added.

Mayor Jacob Frey said he believes the city is making huge progress on cultural change within the police department.

“What we know right now is that the experiences that people are seeing and feeling are improving,” he said in a recent interview.

Frey said that as culture shifts, so will the trust with the community. But he acknowledged the city has a lot of work left to do to rebuild trust.

“Based on the reports that we’re getting, based on the independent work that we’re seeing that evaluates how we’re doing, and, yeah, based also on the interactions, anecdotally, that we’re seeing on the street, things are improving,” Frey said.

Editor’s note: Both of these interviews occurred before the DOJ filed a motion to dismiss its oversight of MPD, arguing a consent decree was no longer in the public interest.