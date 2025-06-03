Minneapolis leaders call for reforms in federal consent decree to be rolled into state settlement

Minneapolis’ proposed consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice has been dismissed, but city leaders are still pushing for those police reforms to take legal force.

Last month, the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a motion to dismiss the consent decree that would have outlined sweeping reforms to the Minneapolis Police Department, part of a push by the Trump administration to dissolve efforts to hold law enforcement accountable for civil rights abuses. A judge subsequently granted that request.

Underlying the federal consent decree was a two-year DOJ investigation launched after the murder of George Floyd. The DOJ found that MPD engaged in a pattern of abusive behavior that discriminated against people of color and people with disabilities.

While that consent decree is now dismissed, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has verbally committed to implementing the reforms detailed in the 169-page settlement.

“We’re doing it anyway,” Frey said on May 21.

Some members of the City Council now want that commitment to be legally binding.

The city already has a court-enforceable settlement agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights that is being overseen by the independent monitor Effective Law Enforcement For All, or ELEFA.

On Tuesday, Council Members Robin Wonsley and Aurin Chowdhury and City Council President Elliott Payne joined community leaders to call on Minneapolis City Attorney Kristyn Anderson to begin the process of getting the DOJ provisions bundled into the MDHR settlement.

“This is about the verbal commitment that many council members have made and the mayor also has made in making sure that we have a legal commitment and our city attorney hears from the City Council that this is an action that we want to direct them to do,” Chowdhury said.

They argue it’s necessary because there are some parts of the DOJ consent decree that were stronger than the one currently in effect with the MDHR.

Council members will take up the proposal on Tuesday.