Minneapolis kicks off community safety ambassador pilot along Lake St., Franklin Ave.

A new public safety initiative is hitting the streets in south Minneapolis.

“Community safety ambassadors” outfitted in blue shirts will soon be doing the rounds on two major business corridors on East Lake Street and East Franklin Avenue, primarily between Interstate 35W and Hiawatha Avenue.

Their goal is to engage with the community, assist with any public safety concerns, and intervene when potentially violent situations arise.

Neighborhood Safety Director Amanda Harrington told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in December this role is a hybrid of violence interrupters and Downtown Improvement District ambassadors.

Beyond interacting with residents, the city envisions these community safety ambassadors will work with businesses, schools and law enforcement to build a public safety network.

“This service will increase safety through relationship building, space activation, and outreach,” Harrington said in a statement on Wednesday. “They will also practice the kind of collaboration recommended by the Safe and Thriving Communities Report.”

The city chose Metro Youth Diversion Center, a local nonprofit, to staff the pilot program.

To start, the pilot will run through March 2026 on a budget of $3 million. City leaders have the option to extend the program for up to two more years or, if it delivers sustained results, expand it to other parts of the city.

In the past year, Minneapolis has begun devoting more resources to address crime in the pilot program’s focus neighborhoods, including the opening of a new Lake Street Safety Center.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Brittney Ermon will have more details on this story during this evening’s newscasts.