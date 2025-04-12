Minneapolis Jack and Jill of America partners with V3 to teach critical swim safety skills

On Saturday, dozens of children ages three to 18 signed up to take a plunge with the Minneapolis Jack and Jill of America to learn critical swim safety skills.

Partnering with V3 Sports in Minneapolis, the two groups provided an opportunity for over 75 kids to have swim lessons, teaching them critical skills for what to do in the water and what to do when they or someone else is in trouble.

According to USA Swimming, formal swimming lessons lower the likelihood of a child drowning by 88%.

“Learning how to swim could help; if someone’s drowning, you could save that person’s life,” Kori Poole, one of Saturday’s participants, said.

USA Swimming says 64% of African American children, 45% of Hispanic/Latino children and 40% of Caucasian children have little to no swimming ability, something Marisa Williams with Minneapolis Jack and Jill of America says events like their’s can help change.

“In a lot of Black and brown neighborhoods, swimming is not something that our families have access to,” Williams explained. “So, partnering with V3, we’re able to put together this amazing event where our kids can learn about swim safety, lifeguarding and potentially think about what careers exist in aquatics.”

Malik Rucker, the sports executive director with V3 Sports, says the statistic is shocking but is hopeful for the future, believing events like these can cause a wide impact down the road.

“This is a space where I got a swim instructor that looks like me. I feel comfortable a lifeguard looks like me, and I’m gonna overcome for his fear,” Rucker said.



