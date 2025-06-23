Minneapolis gets $12M grant for outdoor concert venue along Mississippi River

The state of Minnesota awarded a $12 million grant to the city of Minneapolis on Thursday to help pay for a new outdoor, 12,000-seat music amphitheater.

It’s a big part of the projected $300 million redevelopment of the old Army Corps of Engineers site known as the Upper Harbor Terminal.

There will be new housing and businesses as part of the development, with a bike and pedestrian trail along the river. The 20-acre site will be managed by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

City Council member LaTrisha Vetaw told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the state grant is a huge step in the development process, which began in 2024.

“It’s one of the biggest developments in North Side history,” said Vetaw. “I am excited about the jobs, you know, what it does for the neighborhoods. Something like this project, it just brings so much vibrancy and so much hope to communities that have been traditionally underserved.”

The Upper Harbor Terminal redevelopment runs from the Lowry Bridge to just beyond Dowling Avenue. No timeline has been given with an expected completion date.