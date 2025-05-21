Minneapolis fixing 20 miles of street lights hit by copper thieves

Minneapolis is working to replace 20 miles of street lights damaged by copper thieves, and the city said it is using aluminum instead of copper this time around.

Minneapolis City Council member Linea Palmisano told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the blacked out street lights are a public safety issue.

“It becomes, and it feels a little less safe. It feels a little less safe,” said Palmisano.

Palmisano is also concerned about an amendment to the city budget from City Council member Robin Wonsley, who wanted $500,000 of the city’s $1 million budgeted for street light repairs moved to purchase new street lights for Dinkytown.

“Not only did she take half of the money to repair all the existing street lights in our city that need it, she jumped the line in terms of other places in our city,” said Palmisano.

Wonsley was unavailable for comment, but issued the following statement:

“The Dinkytown Marcy Holmes area sees high pedestrian and bike use, but poor lighting remains a key public safety concern. That’s why the Council approved $500,000 in December 2024 for the Dinky After Dark lighting initiative.

Unfortunately, Public Works leadership recently informed my office of internal miscommunications that have created a funding gap affecting both this and other lighting projects. I’m working with the Mayor’s team to find a solution that ensures Dinky After Dark moves forward without delaying other critical lighting work, including in Ward 2. I remain hopeful we can resolve this collaboratively.”

