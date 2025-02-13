Minneapolis Fire Department: Water main break at West 50th and Penn displaces 3

Minneapolis fire crews are cleaning up a mess caused by what they say is a water main break early Thursday morning on the city’s south side that has also displaced three people.

Water could be seen flowing around several businesses in the area of West 50th Street and Penn Avenue South. Those businesses include the Sparrow Cafe, the Italian restaurant Terzo and a bookstore.

The fire department said there is about a foot of water in the surrounding area, adding crews have the road blocked off.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer at the scene says the water was finally able to be shut off around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, stopping the flow and allowing crews to put sand on the streets to help with traction.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews were called to Terzo around 3:30 a.m. for a fire alarm that was going off. Although a fire wasn’t found, crews saw a large amount of water flooding out of the restaurant,

Despite their efforts to turn off the water, they were unable to determine how much water was present, causing them to request the city’s Water Department to evacuate the five apartments above the restaurants.

“I do feel bad for the businesses; they are on the first floor. They’re gonna have water damage. they’ve got stakes in it,” said Nels Shafer, who was among those evacuated. Shafer adds there wasn’t any damage in his apartment.

In addition, homeowners along Oliver Avenue South have been notified about the leak and have been asked to move their vehicles so they don’t freeze to the street.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will continue to update this story as details become available.