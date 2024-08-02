Minneapolis family fundraises in hopes of adopting seizure response dog

A south Minneapolis family is hoping to adopt a very special puppy. Meet Jake, a red English lab being trained to be a seizure response dog.

Two-year-old Eloise Lugo and her family are already thinking of him as their guardian angel. Eloise has a rare form of epilepsy called Dravet syndrome. She had her first seizure at six months old.

“They are trained to trail the kid and always check on them. They are trained to sleep in their rooms. They are really bonded to the children,” said Lauren Stenzel, Eloise’s mom.

“The dog will be a second set of eyes for us,” she said.

Stenzel says they are fundraising to train Jake and bring him home. Seizure response dogs like Jake can monitor, detect and alert caregivers to seizures.

Dogs like Jake can range from $25,000 to $40,000 and can take a year to train.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help the Lugo family.