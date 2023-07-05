Minneapolis enjoys quieter 4th of July compared to 2022

The 4th of July holiday in 2022 was a struggle for Minneapolis.

Seven people were injured from gunfire on Boom Island, MPD reported multiple carjackings and people driving by in cars shot fireworks at people walking along the street and bike riders.

This year? MPD said the holiday weekend, which included closing the Stone Arch Bridge early every night for safety reasons, was relatively quiet without major incidents.

The city had already gone through a busy weekend the week prior to the Independence Day holiday with two sold-out Taylor Swift concerts, a jazz festival and the Pride Festival — also without any major crime incidents.

Minneapolis Commissioner of Community Safety, Dr. Cedric Alexander, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS it took “cooperation among everyone in the city” to get through that busy ten-day stretch without big problems.

“All of us who are looking straight ahead. All of us who’ve tried to move toward the future. And, all of us who are trying to be positive,” said Alexander. “There was a concerted effort by a lot of people to get things done and keep the city safe which is my number one priority.”

Alexander told KSTP federal law enforcement, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol, 911 Dispatchers, Metro Transit Police, Minneapolis Fire Department and violence interrupters were all part of making sure things didn’t get out of control.

“Everyone was at the table. Our business community, our sports community, our medical community, our neighborhood community, our neighborhood leaders. Everyone was there at each one of those events,” said Alexander.

Commissioner Alexander also said there would be more public safety initiatives coming from his office in the weeks ahead.