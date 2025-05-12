Minneapolis duplex fire leaves 3 displaced, no one injured

Windy conditions caused challenges for Minneapolis firefighters as they battled a duplex fire near the city’s Uptown area during the overnight hours on Monday.

No injuries were reported during the fire, which broke out just before 1 a.m. on the 2600 block of Emerson Avenue South, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the back porch, reaching the top floor and roof of the three-story duplex. The fire also burned inside the home and spread to both a detached garage and powerlines.

Extra firefighters were brought in due to how quickly the flames spread, and it took them several hours to put them out.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, and fire officials say the building is unlivable.