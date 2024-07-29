Minneapolis delivery driver thankful for strangers stepping in during robbery attempt

A Minneapolis delivery driver credits the kindness of strangers for stepping in to help during a robbery and carjacking attempt Friday morning in the East Harriet neighborhood of Minneapolis.

The 32-year-old mother asked that her identity not be shared, since she is the victim of a crime.

“They punched me in the face. … I don’t remember feeling anything. I remember pleading,” the victim said.

Minneapolis police are investigating the robbery and carjacking attempt near 44th Street and Fremont Avenue South that occurred shortly before noon on Friday.

The victim reported the suspects took her purse, but she fought back and tried to get it back from them.

The victim has road rash injuries on her arms and body from being dragged by the suspects’ vehicle.

“I screamed for help, people came. They were here in this neighborhood, they were present, they showed that they cared and were very concerned,” the victim said.

Several people in the neighborhood heard the screams for help.

“It was scary seeing it happen,” said Ben Brandvold, who was nearby. “I’m glad I could help.”

Brandvold said he and another man ran to help, trying to distract the suspects by hitting their car, trying to get them to leave.

The suspects, believed to be juveniles, eventually left the block.

On Monday evening, Minneapolis police told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they haven’t made any arrests in the case.

The victim reached out to 5 EYEWINTESS NEWS because she wanted to thank the folks in the neighborhood and the police officers who came to help.

“I’m grateful. I’m grateful,” she said.