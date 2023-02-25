Minneapolis Convention Center making comeback after pandemic

Minneapolis Convention Center, has been quite busy lately, rebounding after a tough couple years for the city.

There are around 300 events at the Convention Center this year, which is about 100 more than last year.

This is a welcome change — revenues plummeted 60-70% during the height of the pandemic.

“There were some days I was one of the only people inside this building,” General Manager Jeff Johnson said.

The Convention Center expects 600,000 people to attend events in 2023 — a 25% increase from last year.