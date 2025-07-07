Minneapolis continues to repair street lights

After six people were shot, two of them fatally, over the holiday weekend, some Minneapolis residents called on the city to improve street lighting in certain areas.

RELATED: Man dies after being shot while riding a scooter in Minneapolis

Tanitha Pearll Warren, who is also running for city council, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Friday that she would like to see more lighting in spots where crime is still a problem.

“Having well-lit communities would deter a lot of the foolishness that lurks in the dark,” said Warren. “If our communities are better lit, people aren’t hiding around in well-lit areas to commit heinous and violent crimes. They’re just not.”

RELATED: Minneapolis fixing 20 miles of street lights hit by copper thieves

City Council member LaTrisha Vetaw agrees with those neighbors and reminded community members that the city just approved an additional $1 million to fix 20 miles of street lights which have been damaged by copper thieves or shot out by gunfire.

“So, the message is report if you have street light outages, or report if you need street lights installed,” said Vetaw. “There are some areas in the city that are blacked out and have no lights. But, unless you report it to your city council member, or call 311, or report it to someone, we don’t know.”