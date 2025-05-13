Minneapolis considers new hotel fee to boost tourism

Minneapolis is looking to boost tourism by adding a new fee on hotel rooms.

The Minneapolis City Council is considering an ordinance that would create millions of dollars to promote Minneapolis. It would allow a 2% fee on hotel rooms.

Meet Minneapolis would oversee a group of hotels that would decide how to use the money to promote tourism.

“The initial projects are $7 million a year, and the hope is that it will jumpstart downtown and continue this growth that we’ve had,” Minneapolis Councilmember Michael Rainville said. “This will help create jobs. It will create property tax revenue.”

The Minneapolis City Council is expected to vote on the new fee over the next few months, and it would take effect in the fall.